Becky Lynch sends a message to Shanky on Twitter

Becky Lynch had major praise for fellow WWE Superstar Shanky in a tweet that she recently shared.

Shanky was a hot topic of discussion among the WWE Universe following his hilarious antics on last night's episode of SmackDown. The 7ft. 1in. star was spotted dancing to Jinder Mahal's entrance theme in his locker room. He later came out to the ring with Mahal and was still dancing to the tune of the former WWE Champion's song. At one point, Shanky was seen showing off his moves to ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

WWE acknowledged the same on its official Twitter handle, to which Kevin Owens responded with an interesting tweet. The former Universal Champion joked that Shanky would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Owens' tweet was met with a response from Becky Lynch, who sent major praise towards Shanky.

Becky Lynch isn't the only wrestler to praise Shanky

Shanky has been a part of WWE's main roster for about a year at this point. He made his RAW debut in August 2021 and teamed up with Veer in a Handicap match against Drew McIntyre. The Indian giant was moved to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft.

In an interview with WWE Now India last year, Jinder Mahal spoke about Shanky and had nothing but praise for him.

"I hear we have a special high-flyer from India even and I'm very excited to see him. Also there are two giants that we have [Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky], excited to see them. They almost remind me of a young Great Khali. I'm excited for them. They're the future, the next generation. Not only that, but they're going to inspire the next generation. Hopefully another tryout happens soon and we can get some more recruits. I would also like to see a Performance Center in India," said Shanky.

Judging by what happened on SmackDown, many fans are speculating that WWE is planning to present Shanky as a comedy act, despite his intimidating stature. Shanky is currently 30-years-old and still has a lot left in the tank. His fans would love to see him get involved in a major angle on the main roster in the near future.

