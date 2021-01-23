"They almost remind me of a young Great Khali" - Former WWE Champion praises two Indian WWE Superstars ahead of Superstar Spectacle

Jinder Mahal recently commented on some of the Indian talent he is excited to get a better look at during WWE Superstar Spectacle.

A number of Indian WWE Superstars will be showcased at WWE Superstar Spectacle on India's Republic Day. A number of top main roster stars including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair will also be in action.

During a recent interview with WWE Now India, Jinder Mahal spoke about three exciting young Superstars he was interested in getting a look at during Superstar Spectacle. These included the two giants - Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky:

"I hear we have a special high-flyer from India even and I'm very excited to see him. Also there are two giants that we have [Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky], excited to see them. They almost remind me of a young Great Khali."

"I'm excited for them. They're the future, the next generation. Not only that, but they're going to inspire the next generation. Hopefully another tryout happens soon and we can get some more recruits. I would also like to see a Performance Center in India."

.@JinderMahal touches on some important aspects of his life and his return in an exclusive interview with #WWENowIndia. #WWESuperstarSpectacle @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/6RE45pisuH — WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 23, 2021

Jinder Mahal excited for his in-ring return at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Jinder Mahal also spoke about how excited he is for his in-ring return at WWE Superstar Spectacle. Mahal revealed that he is in fantastic shape right now and that his knee feels great at the moment. All in all, the former WWE Champion sounded confident and ready ahead of his return:

"I'm very very excited and actually this is hashtag return of the Maharaja. I've been away almost one and a half years so I'm very excited. I'm in shape. I'm getting fit and I'm going to bring something special to the Superstar Spectacle. The preparations have been great - exercise, diet, in-ring work - I'm back in the ring, knee is feeling good and what a special event, Republic Day the special is going to air. Not only myself but a lot of our WWE talent is going to be represented. Not only represented amongst ourselves but amongst the top WWE Superstars. Superstars such as Drew McIntyre and legends such as Drew McIntyre are going to be there. Very special event."

Jinder Mahal will return to action at WWE Superstar Spectacle on January 26, 2021.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

