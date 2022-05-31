Becky Lynch sends a two-word message to Chris Jericho after RAW

Becky Lynch sent out a message to AEW star Chris Jericho after calling herself a wizard on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Big Time Becks was in commentary during Bianca Belair and Asuka's singles match on tonight's RAW. Lynch cracked a bunch of hilarious one-liners during the match and ended up stating that she has superhuman powers. She also called herself a wizard.

AEW fans are aware that Chris Jericho recently donned a new gimmick and now calls himself "The Wizard." Immediately after Becky's amusing comments, WWE/AEW fans took to Twitter to react to the same. Lynch went on to respond to WWE's tweet that highlighted her viral comments. The former RAW Women's Champion mentioned another hilarious line that she delivered tonight, and added that she prefers it over the ''I'm a wizard" line.

Becky finished off her tweet by sending a two-word message to Chris Jericho. Check it out below:

"'I’m a magician. I made her title disappear in 26 seconds' - Becky Lynch, tonight. I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho," Becky wrote in her tweet.

Becky Lynch and Chris Jericho have butted heads on social media in the past

Back in late 2018, Lynch and Jericho were involved in a heated Twitter feud. It all started when Jericho praised WWE for doing a great job with the Women's Revolution. Lynch chimed in and told Jericho that it was because of her that the Women's Revolution became the hottest thing in WWE.

In response, Jericho referenced Nia Jax's infamous accidental punch against Lynch on the road to Survivor Series 2018. Not one to hold back, Becky slammed one of Jericho's albums. In the end, Jericho reminded Lynch that the album did 30 million views on YouTube, and told her to go back to "clown school."

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @IAmJericho @NiaJaxWWE The suckerpunch drew blood for sure. Little known fact though: I actually got the concussion from trying to listen to your last “album.” @IAmJericho @NiaJaxWWE The suckerpunch drew blood for sure. Little known fact though: I actually got the concussion from trying to listen to your last “album.” The one that went number 1 on @itunes w 30mill views on @youtube? Maybe go back to clown school for better material twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/… The one that went number 1 on @itunes w 30mill views on @youtube? Maybe go back to clown school for better material twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/…

This time around, Lynch made sure to inform Jericho that there is no heat between the two stars. One wonders what Jericho has to say about Becky Lynch's comments on RAW.

