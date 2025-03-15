Becky Lynch sends a two-word update amid her WWE absence

Becky Lynch has provided an update while she remains absent from WWE. Her last televised match in the company was back in May 2024 on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She lost a Steel Cage match to Liv Morgan.

Lynch lost the WWE Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The Man won the title after it was vacated by Rhea Ripley due to an injury. Her reign ended after 33 days, with Morgan winning the title after interference from Dominik Mysterio.

On her Instagram story, Lynch shared a two-word update, revealing that she was on a bulking diet.

"I'm bulking," wrote Lynch.

Check out a screengrab of Lynch's Instagram story:

Seth Rollins provided an update on Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins recently provided an update on Becky Lynch's future in professional wrestling. He revealed that his wife still plans on returning and hasn't mentioned anything regarding her retirement.

Speaking with WAFN, the former WWE Universal Champion stated this:

“She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but, I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling.”

Lynch has not appeared on WWE television under any capacity since her loss to Liv Morgan. She has already missed notable premium live events, including the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE. Her status for WrestleMania 41 is also in doubt.

Interestingly enough, Morgan has claimed that she retired Lynch after defeating her to retain the WWE Women's World Championship last year.

Last year at WrestleMania XL, Lynch competed for the WWE Women's World Championship. She was unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone Rhea Ripley.

