Becky Lynch sends a warning ahead of major match on WWE RAW hoping to end "four months of bullsh**"

Becky Lynch is known for being one of the top stars in WWE, and she's out to bring an end to a feud that has taken up the last four months of her life. While fans had expected the conclusion to come by SummerSlam, the feud between herself and Trish Stratus might finally be ending after their match this week on RAW.

Finally, after a long feud, Lynch will get to face Trish Stratus in the ring. The first time, due to interferences, she was unable to win. After scrambling to get a rematch, she got the chance, and it will take place on RAW. What happens there remains to be seen.

In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch sent a message to her opponent. She warned her about how she was going to remind the world and Stratus why she was the best at what she did. She also intended to end the "GOAT" argument after standing tall over Stratus.

"Put up or shut up time. Four months of bullsh**, hiding behind your muscle and running away any chance you can. Tomorrow I remind the world and more specifically you, @trishstratuscom, who the real GOAT is. #WWERaw," Lynch wrote.

At this point, it's unsure if Becky Lynch's feud will come to an end with this match, but that's certainly the expectation.

