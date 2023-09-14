Becky Lynch sent a heartfelt DM to WWE legend after recent match

On September 2, Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback to bring an end to their six-month storyline. In a recent podcast episode, WWE legend Victoria revealed that Lynch sent her a direct message on social media after the event.

Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Varon, defeated Lita in the first women's Steel Cage match in WWE history on the November 24, 2003, episode of RAW. Two decades on, Stratus paid tribute to her friend by performing her Widow's Peak finisher on Lynch at Payback.

Stratus appeared on the latest episode of Victoria's GAW TV show alongside Mickie James and SoCal Val. Victoria told her former in-ring rival she was brought to tears by a heartfelt message she received from Lynch:

"Becky Lynch actually DM'd me, and she goes, 'Thank you so much for being part of our match.' Of course, another tear-jerker, too. Trish, just so freaking proud. It's incredible to see you and Mickie just f***ing kicking a** still. People think you get too old to do it, and you guys are raising the bar as veterans, so I'm very proud of you guys." [15:57 – 16:29]

James, 44, and Stratus, 47, are widely viewed as two of the biggest legends in WWE's women's division. Many fans considered the latter's battle with Lynch to be a Match of the Year contender.

Victoria showers praise on Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

After surprisingly being left off the SummerSlam 2023 card, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus opened the show at Payback. The 20-minute contest featured lots of memorable moments, including a spot where Stratus dangled upside down over the top of the cage.

Victoria believes the conclusion to the Lynch vs. Stratus storyline could not have been any better:

"The match was just perfection. It was freaking perfection. You know how it takes a lot for us to say, 'That was a perfect match,' but that was just goose-pimples. Not even as a girls' match, it's a freaking good match for anybody." [9:56 – 10:10]

Lynch quickly moved on from the Stratus storyline by defeating Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship on the September 12 episode of NXT.

What did you make of Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus? Let us know in the comments section below.

