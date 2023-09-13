Becky Lynch made history on WWE NXT this week. The Man battled Tiffany Stratton in the main event. After a fantastic, hard-fought bout, Big Time Becks managed to defeat the 24-year-old star and thus capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her illustrious career.

Tiffany Stratton losing such a major match caught some off guard, as she was just beginning to build momentum on the brand. Her loss may have been for a good reason. However, this could be the first step towards a long rivalry that will lead to Tiffany joining the main roster full-time.

The former NXT Women's Champion recently discussed potentially joining the main roster in an interview with Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast:

"I have gotten a little taste of what it's like to be on RAW. I really would love to get called up as soon as possible, but I do know I have some stuff to work on. But I feel like at the latest I wanna be in NXT, I would say around WrestleMania time is I feel like my calling, but we shall see. Whenever the time is right. I believe timing is everything and everything happens for a reason, so whenever it happens it's meant to happen."

While Tiffany believes WrestleMania season is the time for her to join RAW or SmackDown, her major spotlight may come slightly sooner than she anticipated.

Becky Lynch can take the belt to Monday Night RAW, only for Tiffany to follow her. Who knows, Becky could pull double duty and defend the belt on the white & gold brand at the same time, which could be her undoing.

Becky Lynch has officially become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE

The Man's big victory over Tiffany Stratton on WWE NXT was special. Beyond the incredible moment, Becky accomplished a major goal she hadn't yet been able to. Still, the importance behind Big Time Becks' victory is even greater than some realize.

With Becky Lynch's win on NXT, she is now a Grand Slam Champion. She has opted to call herself Grand Slam Becks in celebration of the monumental achievement. Being a Grand Slam Champion means a female star has won all three major women's titles in the company, along with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Including The Man, only six women have managed to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE so far. Becky Lynch joins her other Four Horsewomen alumni, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, in accomplishing the special feat.

Beyond those four, Asuka and Rhea Ripley have also won all four belts needed to add their names to the history books. Notably, The Role Model was the first to do it, while The Eradcator of The Judgment Day had been the most recent prior to Becky's big victory on NXT.

