Becky Lynch set to face popular star for the first time ever on WWE RAW

WWE star Becky Lynch will be competing on tonight's edition of RAW in South Carolina. The Man has not been in action on weekly television since capturing the Women's World Championship on the Apri 22 edition of RAW.

It has been announced that the Women's World Champion will be squaring off against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai for the first time ever tonight on RAW. The two have competed each other in the past, but never in a singles match. It will be Lynch's first televised match since capturing the title 21 days ago.

Rhea Ripley had to relinquish the Women's World Championship last month due to injury. Liv Morgan has taken credit for putting Ripley on the shelf and some fans seem to believe she is trying to steal Dominik Mysterio away from The Eradicator.

Becky Lynch will be defending the title against Liv Morgan on May 25 at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Vince Russo suggests interesting reason as to why WWE made Becky Lynch Women's World Champion

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently wondered if the company made Becky Lynch champion to get her to re-sign. Lynch's contract is reportedly set to expire in the coming months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last month, Russo commented on Lynch winning the Women's World Championship. The wrestling veteran wondered if the company was trying to show Big Time Becks that they have confidence in her while they are negotiating a new contract.

"Let's look at Becky Lynch for instance. Maybe they felt she wasn't going to sign. This is a way of them showing all the confidence they have in her. They're putting the title. That's almost what it sounds like to me. I was under the impression that her character was kinda getting a little old and tired," he said. [From 11:18 onwards]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia in what turned out to be her last title defense as Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see who is holding the title when The Judgment Day member is cleared to return to the ring.

