Becky Lynch set to have massive non-WWE appearance

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and made a major announcement.

Lynch is scheduled to make an appearance on the well-known game show 'Celebrity Jeopardy' this week. She is set to participate in a tournament quarterfinal, alongside "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin and comedian Rachel Dratch as her fellow contestants.

Prior to the episode's broadcast, Lynch took to Twitter to confirm her participation, and announced that she would be competing to raise funds for The V Foundation, in support of Connor's Cure.

"I will be competing tonight to raise money for The V Foundation (supporting Connor's Cure) during #CelebrityJeopardy! Watch me compete alongside Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch for a chance to win $1M! @CelebJeopardy @WWE," Becky shared.

Check out Becky Lynch's post below:

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo sympathizes with Becky Lynch

Latest reports have suggested that Becky Lynch has been working her recent matches with several injuries.

During an interview with episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo conveyed his sympathy for Lynch, acknowledging the challenges she and other wrestlers face in balancing the demands of their profession, with the responsibilities of motherhood.

"I really didn't read into it. I just saw a couple of headlines that she might have gotten hurt. Bro, can you imagine, like, Becky gets hurt a lot, you know? Do you know how hard it must be to be a mother and be hurt? You don't think about things like that, bro. When you're at home with your child, you care for them; you're picking them up and putting them down. And you're hurt, and you're in physical pain; gosh, that must be so awful. I can't imagine that, bro," Russo said.

With recent speculations about Lynch potentially returning for Survivor Series, it remains to be seen what's next for the former WWE Women's Champion.

