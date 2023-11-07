Vince Russo sympathizes with Becky Lynch after learning about her reported struggles: "That must be so awful" (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has been one of WWE's top female stars for years, but it seems like years of service to wrestling have taken a toll on her body. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about Lynch's current injury issues and how they might affect her personal life.

Fans are accustomed to seeing WWE Superstars be larger-than-life characters, overcoming all the odds in kayfabe. When the cameras stop rolling, however, pro wrestling talents are normal human beings who go back to their loved ones at home.

Becky Lynch has had more responsibilities since becoming a mother to her adorable daughter, Roux, in 2020. Vince Russo couldn't even imagine how tough it would be for the former Women's Champion to be a mother and also deal with being hurt because of professional wrestling.

Russo expressed his thoughts about what Lynch and many other wrestlers face while dedicating their lives to the business:

"I really didn't read into it. I just saw a couple of headlines that she might have gotten hurt. Bro, can you imagine, like, Becky gets hurt a lot, you know? Do you know how hard it must be to be a mother and be hurt? You don't think about things like that, bro. When you're at home with your child, you care for them; you're picking them up and putting them down. And you're hurt, and you're in physical pain; gosh, that must be so awful. I can't imagine that, bro." [34:30 – 35:30]

Becky Lynch's in-ring future looks uncertain following recent on-screen events

NXT's Halloween Havoc edition saw Becky Lynch drop the brand's women's title to Lyra Valkyria, and it was later rumored that injuries seemingly influenced the outcome of the match.

Reports suggested that while the injuries did not influence the outcome of the match, Lynch has been working hurt in recent times. While Big Time Becks has competed in a couple of house show matches, she was pulled from a massive RAW match this week.

The Man had to be escorted out due to a potential concussion scare, and the angle ties in with the rumors about her real-life struggles with injuries. Has WWE set the stage for her to heal and take a much-needed break? Stay tuned for more updates on what's next for Becky Lynch.

Please credit the Legion of RAW podcast, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here