[Watch] Becky Lynch had to be escorted to the back after suffering a possible concussion on WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had to be escorted to the back after she suffered a possible concussion on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the latest edition of the red brand, Lynch was supposed to compete in a Women's Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship match, against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series.

However, The Man was attacked by Xia Li before she even made it to the ring. She was knocked out by Xia's kick and possibly suffered a concussion as she couldn't remember anything when Adam Pearce asked her about the incident backstage.

WWE recently posted an exclusive video on YouTube in which Becky Lynch is seen being escorted backstage by officials, seemingly not aware of what happened to her during the attack.

WWE veteran believes Becky Lynch raised the level of her opponents on the developmental brand

On a recent edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff said that Becky Lynch raised the level of her opponents during the matches with the developmental stars for the NXT Women's Championship.

The WWE veteran also mentioned that her loss against Lyra Valkyria did not adversely effect The Man but raised the level of the "younger talent."

"It didn't take anything away from Becky, but it allowed Becky to share some of her value and equity and raise the level of the talent that she was working with," Eric Bischoff said. "That's how you use talent correctly, established talent, when you're working with younger talent. Just throwing them out there for the sake of throwing them out there is not going to get you to where you want to be. It's a waste of great talent."

Fans are waiting for an update on Lynch's situation. It remains to be seen if it is part of a storyline or if she really suffered a concussion.

