WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is a member of the RAW roster. Over the years, she rose up the ranks to become one of the company's top names. Despite her credentials, she most recently had a run in the developmental brand NXT as its top champion. Eric Bischoff showered praises on the Irish star for the value she brought to the women's division.

Lyra Valkyria ended The Man's reign at 42 days at Night One of NXT Halloween Havoc. Be that as it may, the latter's short run with the NXT Women's Championship brought eyes to the Tuesday show and even helped younger talents as she defended the belt frequently.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Bischoff remarked that Lynch was not affected even in the slightest by her loss to Valkyria in the main event of NXT Halloween Havoc Night One. The WWE Hall of Famer even called it a "great story" as The Man carried the belt during her appearances on RAW as well, before ultimately dropping it to Lyra Valkyria.

"It didn't take anything away from Becky, but it allowed Becky to share some of her value and equity and raise the level of the talent that she was working with," Eric Bischoff said. "That's how you use talent correctly, established talent, when you're working with younger talent. Just throwing them out there for the sake of throwing them out there is not going to get you to where you want to be. It's a waste of great talent." [From 56:41 to 57:11]

Becky Lynch is heavily rumored to have a massive showdown with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at some point in the coming months. The seeds are already planted, potentially for WWE's biggest show of the year in 2024.

The former NXT Women's Champion took a shot at Ripley and Roman Reigns this past Monday night on RAW. Check it out here.

Becky Lynch announces the end of her NXT run in WWE

After she dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch took to social media to disclose that she no longer plans to continue on the Tuesday show.

Despite her humble beginnings in the developmental, this was The Man's first reign as the brand's top champion.

"The NbeXT era has come to an end. I am immensely proud of my run as NXT womens champion. From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers to open challenges on Raw and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster. @real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands," Lynch wrote.

It remains to be seen when the inevitable program between Lynch and The Judgment Day star will officially commence. The Man also claimed she is ready to "kick Jade Cargill's a**." The former AEW star is yet to make her in-ring debut on WWE TV.

