"We don’t really discuss it"- Becky Lynch opens up about a key aspect of Seth Rollins' and her character

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has revealed that she and Seth Rollins don’t discuss their over-the-top attires ahead of time.

The Visionary and Big Time Becks are two of the biggest heels in their respective divisions, something that is reflected in their ludicrous fashion sense. Over the last two years, the duo have donned some of the most obnoxious, bold, and vibrant pieces of clothing to ever grace a WWE stage.

Speaking about the couple's fashion choices in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the former RAW Women’s Champion stated that although the duo love each other's attires, it’s not something they run by one another before debuting them on WWE programming:

“We don’t really discuss it,” said Becky. “We show each other things, and then are like, ‘That’s freakin’ wild. That’s awesome. I’m jealous of that.’ He has some items in his closet that I want to alter and tailor and wear myself because they are so badass. He is the same way. Although it is a lot easier for me to alter his stuff than him to alter mine,” said Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have teamed up in WWE in the past

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are undoubtedly two of the biggest superstars in all of WWE. The power couple tied the knot in June last year and are parents to a baby daughter.

While the duo have largely been kept apart from each other on-screen, they have shared the ring on multiple occasions in the past. Seth and Becky aligned together for the first time during their feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in 2019.

The duo had also faced off against the teams of Maria & Mike Kanellis and Andrade & Zelina Vega before defeating Corbin and Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules match.

🔥 ❌ 🅿️  GOAT GOD  🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN @GOATGOD_1000 🏽 Baron Corbin doing the end of days to Becky Lynch will always be a great moment that happened at Extreme Rules 2019. Baron Corbin doing the end of days to Becky Lynch will always be a great moment that happened at Extreme Rules 2019.👏🏽 https://t.co/jqYgMCfBBL

Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were on the losing end of their matches at WrestleMania, but both received acclaim in putting over their opponents. While Becky's storyline with Bianca Belair culminated at The Show of Shows, the feud between Seth and Cody Rhodes seems to still have some gas in the tank.

Edited by Jacob Terrell