Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins feature on new Money in the Bank poster

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are front-and-center in the new poster for WWE Money In The Bank.

The next premium live event on WWE's calender, Money In The Bank, was originally scheduled to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2nd. However, as WWE reportedly struggled to fill the 65,000 capacity venue, the event was moved to what the company describes as "the intimate confines" of the MGM Grand, also in Las Vegas.

The arena has a capacity of nearly 17,000 seats. Cody Rhodes was also featured heavily on the initial advertising material, but will now likely miss the event due to his torn pectoral muscle.

Recently, though, WWE shared a new piece of promotional material for the event with real-life couple and former world champions Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. In the poster, the pair are seen in their typical outlandish attire, holding stacks of money, with a Money in the Bank briefcase in front of them.

The new poster features two former world champions with some fat wads

What's next for Seth Rollins in WWE?

With Cody Rhodes out of action with injury, and their feud seemingly ending at Hell in a Cell regardless, Rollins is without a storyline in WWE.

WWE even took to Twitter earlier today to tease what's coming next for The Visionary. He will take to the ring on tomorrow's edition of RAW to begin his next chapter.

Find out tomorrow night on wwe.com/shows/raw/arti… With @CodyRhodes now sidelined after undergoing surgery, what is next for the remorseless @WWERollins Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw at 8/7 C on @USA_Network With @CodyRhodes now sidelined after undergoing surgery, what is next for the remorseless @WWERollins? Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! wwe.com/shows/raw/arti…

Who Rollins' next opponent will be, and whether or not he will enter the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see the direction WWE decides to take with The Visionary in the buildup for Money in the Bank. You can read more about him by clicking here.

