13-time champion comments on being on the WWE Money in the Bank poster alongside Becky Lynch

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins displayed his appreciation for the Money in the Bank poster alongside his real-life partner Becky Lynch.

Not only does wrestling have more than one royal family, but it also has more than one power couple. One of the most notable ones of this generation is former world champions Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Their influence doesn't just stop at holding championships but also in WWE's overall production.

Ahead of the upcoming Money in the Bank event next month, both superstars were present on the promotional poster. Rollins then took to social media and posted the photo with a Scarface-esque reference.

"The world is ours," wrote Rollins.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Visionary and Big Time Becks have a daughter together named Roux, who was born in December 2020. A few months later, they tied the knot in June 2021.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's schedule ahead of Money in the Bank

At the moment, it seems like Rollins and Lynch don't have a scheduled match for the upcoming premium live event just yet.

Seth Rollins has been feuding with Cody Rhodes since April. After their most recent match at Hell in a Cell, where Rhodes was injured, it seems like Seth will have a different opponent going forward. It may also be possible that he will feature in a MITB Qualification match.

Ever since Asuka's return, she has been feuding with Becky Lynch. After a hard-fought battle for the RAW Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell, Lynch might be seeing a match against the returning superstar instead.

Money in the Bank will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 2nd July 2022. So far, the only matches confirmed are the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, Ronda Rousey versus Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Title, and Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship.

It remains to be seen which other matches will be added to the card in the weeks to come.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far