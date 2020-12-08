As confirmed by their official Instagram handles, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have finally welcomed their first child into the world. The pair shared a heartwarming image of them holding hands with their first child, Roux.

Becky was the first to make the announcement on social media.

Minutes later, Seth Rollins also posted the same and used a familiar wrestling-influenced caption as his reference.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged back in August 2019. Earlier in the year, Lynch's historic title reign as the RAW Women's Champion came to an end. She handed the title over to Asuka, who had won the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank contract. In doing so, Becky's title reign came to an end at 398 days.

On the other hand, though, Seth Rollins has been highly active with WWE throughout the majority of 2020. The former WWE Universal Champion was mostly involved in a feud against The Mysterio Family, and also competed in an infamous Eye-for-an-Eye Match.

Rollins was recently drafted to SmackDown and at this year's Survivor Series, The Messiah "sacrificed" himself for the greater good. The angle was executed to write Rollins off WWE TV, with the former Universal Champion now expected to spend some time with his family.

When should the WWE Universe expect Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to return?

As things stand, it is still unknown when Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will return to WWE TV. The pair are now expected to spend some time with their newborn child, but could return to TV in 2021.

That being said though, congratulations are in order for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.