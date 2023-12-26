Becky Lynch sets sights on showdown with rising 20-year-old WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch has conquered legends, but a fresh chapter unfolds as she sets her sights on getting in the ring with a 20-year-old rising WWE Superstar someday.

That future potential adversary is Thea Hail, who dons the red and black gear of the Chase U faction alongside Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Jacy Jayne. The young star's meteoric rise culminated in a heart-stopping battle for the NXT Women's Championship at the Great American Bash 2023.

Facing the formidable Tiffany Stratton in a Submission Match, Hail pushed Stratton to the limits, but the title just slipped out of her grasp. Meanwhile, The Man had a brief run on WWE's third brand in 2023, holding the NXT Women's Championship for 42 days before losing it to Lyra Valkyria.

Becky Lynch's NXT homecoming wasn't just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. During a recent appearance on the Strutting from Gorilla podcast, The Man set her sights on the future, specifically mentioning the potential firecracker Thea Hail:

"There’s other people that I’ve had my eye on. I think Thea Hail is somebody that I look forward to seeing how she progresses. She’s somebody that’s different. She’s got this particular charisma about her that I really like and that I really enjoy so, I’m looking forward to one day stepping in the ring with her too," she said. [5:15 - 5:35]

Becky Lynch revealed her upcoming project

Big Time Becks recently took to social media and gave the WWE Universe some good news.

The 36-year-old star revealed that she wrote her first book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" which will be out on March 26, 2024. She further mentioned that autographed copies of the book would also be available.

Currently, Lynch is set to face Nia Jax in a match that has been five years in the making on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW on January 1, 2024.

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch vs. Thea Hail in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

