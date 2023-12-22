[WATCH] Becky Lynch breaks news about her upcoming project

Becky Lynch had a notable 2023 in WWE as she worked with a plethora of young up-and-comers in the roster, elevated talents, and was the hero in the high-profile storyline with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

It wouldn't be a surprise if, on the Road to WrestleMania 40, Lynch becomes the No. 1 Contender to either brand's world title. Meanwhile, her autobiography named "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" will be out on March 26, 2024.

The Irish Lasskicker shared on Twitter/X that there will be autographed copies available as well. Anybody who wishes to secure them should go to beckylynchbook.com to get them. She further teased more big news coming in January 2024.

On the Day 1 special edition of WWE RAW in 2024, The Man will step into the ring to take on her longtime rival Nia Jax in singles competition. It's worth noting that she has been kept away from Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley throughout 2023, albeit a future clash was teased on television now and again.

Becky Lynch's rise to superstardom happened in 2018 after an on-screen incident involving Nia Jax

Nia Jax spent time away from the limelight, only to return in September 2023. As the year draws to a close, she is finally getting a one-on-one program with The Man. Speaking of the two, Lynch's career trajectory changed after Nia Jax inadvertently put her on the shelf in the buildup to Survivor Series 2018.

The scheduled first-time-ever contest between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey got cancelled, and fatefully, was never revisited again. But the Irish star experienced a surge in popularity among the WWE Universe, which paved the way for the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in 2019.

As the Royal Rumble 2024 is fast approaching, it seems WWE wants Becky Lynch and Nia Jax to settle things once and for all before they move on to bigger things. The Man may be a frontrunner to get into the title picture in early 2024, but Jax herself has been an unstoppable force since her return a few months ago.

Read more here as Big Time Becks talks about her upcoming match, admitting that she cannot believe they have not stepped into the ring for a one-on-one contest yet.

Who will walk away with the win at Day 1?