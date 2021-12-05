Becky Lynch shares heartfelt post for her daughter's first birthday

WWE Superstar and current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch sent out a heartfelt post celebrating her daughter's first birthday.

On the May 11, 2020, episode of RAW, The Man announced she was pregnant and would be taking time off from WWE. She and her husband Seth Rollins welcomed their beautiful baby girl named Roux later that year on December 4.

Becky Lynch took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with baby Roux and included a heartfelt message in the caption:

"Happy Birthday to my incredible little girl. I’m so proud to be your momma."

Becky Lynch has been champion for over 500 days in WWE

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool.Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either. https://t.co/6rKcsXTVMj

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited WWE return at SummerSlam, dethroning Bianca Belair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Lynch was champion the night she left and the night she returned. As part of the WWE Draft, Lynch and Charlotte Flair swapped titles, thus becoming the RAW Women's Champion once again.

Big Time Becks has surpassed 500 consecutive days as champion during her active days in WWE. She successfully defended the gold in a triple threat match at Crown Jewel. She's scheduled to put her title on the line against Liv Morgan on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Many are pulling for Morgan to win, though Becky Lynch has a higher chance of walking out victorious. Lynch has made WWE history multiple times and has defeated top names such as Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Royal Rumble next month, The Man will have a new challenger for WrestleMania 38 if she manages to retain her title on RAW.

Edited by Abhinav Singh