Becky Lynch shares hilarious Roman Reigns photoshop

Roman Reigns won't be thrilled with Becky Lynch's latest Instagram story.

Lynch's memoir is all set to hit the shelves in March 2024, and she has been promoting the book on her social media handles for a while now. She recently shared a bunch of photoshopped posts on her Instagram story, showing her fellow superstars promoting her book.

One of the Instagram stories that Becky Lynch shared featured Roman Reigns, urging fans to pre-order her book. Check it out below:

Becky Lynch's Instagram story featuring Roman Reigns

Also read: Becky Lynch shares chilling story of how she and Charlotte Flair nearly died in an accident

Roman Reigns shared his honest opinion of Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns has massive respect for Becky Lynch. The duo graced the cover of the WWE 2K20 game, and The Tribal Chief later reacted to the same while speaking with Sport1:

"Becky [Lynch] is an incredible fighter. She is carved from a different cloth. She has brought the breath of fresh air that the world has been waiting for. All the setbacks she has endured over the years, injuries that almost ended her career, all of it: you can see what passion and fighter's heart she has. I respect that immensely and as the father of a young daughter, I find it even more important to point out what she and our other women achieve. We also have main event footage in the women's locker room to last for days. Not just Becky, but also the other three "Horsewomen" [Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks], Ronda Rousey and everyone else: you have created something special," Roman Reigns said. [H/T Sport1]

Lynch is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. She has already carved a Hall of Fame career for herself. Judging by her massive fan following, her book is bound to do huge numbers when it hits the shelves.

Are you looking forward to reading Becky Lynch's memoir? Sound off in the comments section below!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.