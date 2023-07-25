Becky Lynch shares an important message after getting one step closer to rematch against WWE Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch took to social media to share an important message after she got one step closer to facing a WWE Hall of Famer.

She has been embroiled in a rivalry with Trish Stratus for several weeks. The women even faced each other at Night of Champions, which Stratus won after interference from Zoey Stark.

Since then, Lynch has been obsessed with getting a rematch against Trish Stratus. After weeks of trying to get a rematch, the Hall of Famer finally agreed if Lynch beat Zoey Stark.

Hence, tonight on RAW, Becky went one-on-one with Stark. Despite Trish's best efforts, she couldn't prevent Lynch from securing the win. Following the match, Lynch took to Twitter to let everyone know that this feud ain't over until she wins.

"It ain’t over til I win," she wrote.

With this win, Becky Lynch will now finally get her chance for retribution when she faces Trish Stratus at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see whether this rivalry also continues after SummerSlam or if they'll move on from each other.

Who do you think will win at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

