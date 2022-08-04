Becky Lynch shares impressive workout photo despite recent injury

Becky Lynch will be out of action for several months with a separated shoulder but the injury hasn't slowed her down at all.

Lynch battled Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship. At The Biggest Party of the Summer last year, Big Time Becks returned to the promotion after stepping away due to pregnancy. She defeated Bianca in just 26-seconds, but this year was a different story.

The former RAW Women's Champion was defeated by The EST and fell short of capturing the title. After the match, Bayley returned to the promotion along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT. The trio surrounded Belair but Lynch surprisingly stood by her side. The heels retreated at SummerSlam but attacked Becky this past Monday on RAW.

The 35-year-old superstar took to Twitter today to post a photo of herself training despite her recent separated shoulder. Becky wrote that she won't stop working but will simply adjust the work as she recovers from her injury.

"We don't stop working. We simply adjust the work," Lynch wrote.

Becky Lynch promises that "The Man" will come around again soon

The former RAW Women's Champion received a large reaction from the crowd as she kicked off this past Monday's episode of the red brand. Becky called Bianca Belair down to the ring and showed her respect for defeating her at SummerSlam.

The six-time women's champion was later attacked backstage by Bayley's faction before Bianca broke it up. WWE announced that her injuries were worsened by the attack and she will be out of action for several months.

The Irish Lass Kicker shared a photo of her arm in a sling on RAW and vowed that "The Man will come back around soon". Becky later added that when she does return she is going to kick the sh*t out of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

Are you excited for Becky Lynch to move on from her Big Time Becks gimmick and return as The Man? Let us know in the comments section below.

