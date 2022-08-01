Becky Lynch sends heartfelt message to former rival following SummerSlam defeat

Becky Lynch might have lost to Bianca Belair last night, but their match easily trumped their highly-controversial bout at the 2021 edition of SummerSlam.

Last year at WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch returned from maternity leave and defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Their rematch a year later told a much different story.

After the hard-fought bout, Lynch expressed her respect for the EST of WWE as the two women shook hands and embraced in the ring. Lynch took to social media this afternoon to pay respect to Belair, tweeting out:

"She is everything she says she is. The EST. @BiancaBelairWWE"

Becky Lynch seemingly turned babyface at SummerSlam

Following the conclusion of the match, Triple H got the WWE Universe buzzing with the return of Bayley, who had been out of action for over a year due to a serious knee injury.

But Triple H took things a step further by also featuring the WWE return of Dakota Kai and the NXT call-up of Io Shirai, who is now being referred to as Iyo Sky.

As the three women stood together in the ring and threatened to attack Bianca Belair, the WWE Universe became unglued as Big Time Becks entered the ring. Lynch stood tall beside her former enemy to force the new stable of women to backtrack and regroup.

This seemingly marked the return of Becky Lynch as a babyface. Upon her return to the company at SummerSlam last year, Vince McMahon reportedly wanted Lynch to be a heel. Despite resistance from the WWE Universe, they went through with it anyway.

Now with Mr. McMahon out of the picture and Triple H in charge of creative, it appears that Lynch has returned to the babyface character that the WWE Universe knows and loves.

What do you make of Lynch's comments? Do you think she turned babyface last night at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

