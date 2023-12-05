Becky Lynch shares rare personal update to celebrate her daughter's birthday

Becky Lynch sent out a heartwarming message on her daughter's birthday ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The Man was in action at Survivor Series 2023 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25. She joined Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi to defeat Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames match at the premium live event last month.

Lynch had an epic rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus earlier this year that came to an end at Payback in September. She defeated Stratus in a Steel Cage match at the premium live event and then went on to capture the NXT Women's Championship on September 12. Lynch dropped the title to Lyra Valkyria on the October 24 edition of NXT.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Lynch took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt message on her daughter's birthday. Becky noted that being Roux's mother is the best thing she has ever done and included several photographs in her Instagram post.

"3 years with the coolest, funniest, sassiest, sweetest little perfect muffin there is! Happy birthday Roux. Being your mom is the best thing I’ve ever done," she wrote.

Bill Apter wonders what is next for Becky Lynch in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently wondered what was next for Becky Lynch after the veteran lost the NXT Women's Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter wondered what the company had planned for Becky Lynch after she dropped the title. Apter stated that he figured the promotion would have had Lynch lose the title on one of the major brands, but it was nice of her to drop the title to Lyra Valkyria.

"It was a really good match, the fans were chanting, 'This is awesome.' But Becky lost. I thought if she was gonna lose the NXT Women's Championship, it might have been on one of the major two brands, but that was nice of her to lose the title to this lovely young lady," added Bill Apter. [4:26 - 4:46]

You can check out the full video below:

Becky Lynch has established herself as one of the biggest stars on the entire roster. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran as the build toward Royal Rumble 2024 is underway.

