Becky Lynch shares rare photo of her two-year-old daughter to celebrate Mother's Day

Becky Lynch took a lengthy hiatus from WWE in 2020 after announcing that she was expecting her first child with fellow star Seth Rollins. The couple then welcomed a baby girl in December of the same year, and Roux has since been on the road with her parents, living the life of a wrestling child.

While the couple is happy to allow Roux to be part of their everyday experiences, they have ensured that she remains away from the spotlight, despite being used in several WWE storylines.

Photos of Roux are often from the back or with her face covered, which means that the image that Lynch recently shared to celebrate Mother's Day is rare in which the two-year-old's face can be seen.

Lynch recently shared posted a picture with her daughter on her Instagram and captioned with:

"Best thing I’ve ever done was become this tiny legends mammy. Happy Mother’s Day all you human raising beasts."

Becky Lynch is currently in a feud with Trish Stratus on WWE RAW

Roux currently appears to be a hot topic of conversation, and Stratus will likely have some comment on this photo as part of her feud with Becky Lynch.

This past week on RAW, Stratus brought Roux into her promo and claimed that the youngster was dumb and didn't know her colors, something that Lynch later proved to be wrong when she uploaded a video of her daughter naming several colors.

Lynch also warned Stratus about mentioning her daughter again and made it clear that if she did, then she would break her legs. It remains to be seen as to whether or not Stratus will heed this warning or, with RAW set to take place tomorrow night, will she push a step further.

