Becky Lynch shares never before seen wedding photos on her anniversary with fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins 

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins tied the knot back in 2021. The former WWE Women's Champion celebrated her first anniversary by sharing some never-before-seen photos on her Instagram.

Lynch and fellow superstar Rollins even share a daughter together, their baby was born back in December 2020. As seen from the images below, the youngest member of the family played a part in the couple's ceremony.

Lynch shared the images with the caption:

"One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins."

Rollins himself is yet to comment on the couple's anniversary, but the star could be remaining in character in the build-up to this weekend's Money in the Bank event. Rollins and Lynch originally planned to marry much sooner than June 29th, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to change the date.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be in opposite WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have both been able remain successful in the ring, even while starting a family outside of the company.

Lynch and Rollins will be in opposite Money in the Bank ladder matches this weekend and could very well walk out as Mr. and Miss Money in the Bank. They'd be the first ever couple to hold the briefcases at the same time.

The Phenomenal Enigma @ThePh1Enigma Seth Rollins jamming to Pink Panther’s theme Seth Rollins jamming to Pink Panther’s theme https://t.co/sEkIgpp8kk

Rollins is seen as one of the favorites in his match, and would certainly have his eye on Roman Reigns if he emerges victorious. Becky Lynch could come out on top in order to ensure that she can challenge Bianca Belair or Carmella.

There are currently seven stars in each match, another man is set to be announced on SmackDown, whilst the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match could take place with just seven participants.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think either Becky Lynch or Seth Rollins will win the Money in The Bank Ladder Match? Yes No 23 votes so far