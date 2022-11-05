Becky Lynch shares who's responsible for helping her change her accent for immense new role

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set for a banger role in season 3 of NBC’s hit comedy Young Rock. Big Time Becks will take over as the iconic American singer Cyndi Lauper. No wonder Becky Lynch would bring such a classic character to life!

However, one of Lynch's most challenging tasks was her dialect. Well, The Man did a great job of voicing a thick Dublin accent to a thick New York accent with the help of Dialect Coach Courtney Young.

In her recent Twitter post, Becky Lynch expressed her gratitude to Courtney Young for her immense patience in shaping an iconic voice to life.

“Special shout out to @courtney_ly for working with me tirelessly to scrape away the brogue and bring Cyndis very distinct voice to life!” Lynch posted.

Becky Lynch looks up to The Great One of WWE

On various occasions, the former Raw Women’s Champion mentioned The Rock has inspired her a lot and wishes to make it big in Hollywood as an actor. Interestingly, Lynch auditioned for Lauper’s role, and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Production was pretty impressed by her commitment.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also recently took to his social media to promote the season premiere of Young Rock’s season three. Johnson had a heartfelt message for Becky, taking on the iconic role of Cyndi Lauper in his Young Rock show.

“Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition, and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in - and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!!”

The Man is currently out of in-ring action because of her injury. Meanwhile, Becky will keep herself busy with a few other projects.

What do you think of Becky Lynch playing Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock? Sound off in the comment section below.

