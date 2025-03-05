  • home icon
  • Becky Lynch shares two-word announcement amid WWE hiatus

Becky Lynch shares two-word announcement amid WWE hiatus

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 05, 2025 00:15 GMT
The former champion has not competed in a match since May 2024.
The former champion has not competed in a match since May 2024 [Image credits: Becky Lynch on Instagram]

Becky Lynch shared a two-word announcement today on social media amid her WWE hiatus. The Man has not been seen on WWE television since the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW.

The veteran released her memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, in March 2024, and it became a New York Times bestseller. She took to her Instagram story today to show off a box of paperback versions of her memoir and revealed that they were available for purchase now.

"Out today!!" she wrote.
Lynch announces on social media about her memoir.
Lynch announces on social media about her memoir. [Image credit: Screenshot of Becky Lynch's Instagram story]

Lynch had a brief reign as Women's World Champion last year after losing to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL. The Eradicator suffered an injury, and Big Time Becks captured the title by winning a Battle Royal. She lost the title to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring last year, and has not returned to action since being defeated by the 30-year-old in a Steel Cage match last May on WWE RAW.

Bill Apter comments on when Becky Lynch will return to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Becky Lynch's absence from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show last month, Apter noted that the company has an influx of talent at the moment. He pointed out that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss recently returned, and the company may hold off on bringing Lynch back until after WrestleMania 41.

"They've got Charlotte back now, they've got Alexa Bliss back, they're bringing a lot of the ladies from NXT." He added, "There's a whole influx of people coming into WrestleMania in the women's division. So, I don't know if it's the right time yet." [From 8:30 onwards]

Check out Apter's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

The 38-year-old reportedly signed a new contract with WWE during her time off television. It will be fascinating to see if the former champion returns ahead of WrestleMania 41 next month, or if her return will be delayed until after The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी