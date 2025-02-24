Becky Lynch shares unfortunate update on her WWE future

Becky Lynch will arguably go down in the pro wrestling history books as one of the greatest WWE Superstars. With her hiatus approaching the nine-month mark, fans are increasing the speculation on when Lynch's WWE comeback will kick off. Becky has made it clear she's open to a big change in life and career plans.

The Man has not wrestled since May 27, 2024. The Steel Cage main event of RAW that night saw then-Women's World Champion Liv Morgan retain over Lynch in a rematch of Lynch's title loss from two nights prior. The mother-of-one and her husband, Seth Rollins, are both under lucrative new WWE contracts.

Lynch has a long list of pro wrestling achievements. Since joining WWE, the 38-year-old earned the title of New York Times Best-Selling author and has done some acting, among other ventures. With her WWE comeback approaching, Lynch detailed to the Getting Over podcast how she's open to major changes in the future.

"I’m not trying to be vague or cagey in any way, but I feel like I have a great mind for wrestling, a great love for it, and it’s always going to be a part of me. It’s in my heart, it’s in my head, and it’s the reason I have my family. So, it’s incredibly important to me—I just don’t know what that looks like in the future. Life has surprised me in wonderful ways recently. You can make all these plans, but sometimes things don’t go the way you intended. In the long run, though, something else works out—something even better than you expected. And honestly, I feel like that’s been the story of my entire career," Becky Lynch said. [H/T to RingsideNews]

WWE fans named Becky Lynch the Female Superstar of the Year in 2018 and 2019. The 2019 Royal Rumble winner became the company's sixth Women's Triple Crown Champion and its sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Chelsea Green knocks Becky Lynch

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is in the books. Despite rumors and speculation, unfortunately, Becky Lynch was not a surprise entrant this year.

In the lead-up to the event, Chelsea Green responded to a clip from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble that shows how The Man eliminated the inaugural Women's United States Champion after their viral exchange. Green said Lynch should be appalled and filled with regret.

"She should be appalled that she treated the future of @WWE this way! I bet she is filled with regret!" Chelsea Green wrote.

WWE has booked just one Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green singles match in the past. RAW on June 12, 2023, saw Lynch get the win in just seven minutes.

