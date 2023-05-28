Becky Lynch shows gruesome scars after WWE Night of Champions 2023 defeat

Becky Lynch was inches away from a win at WWE Night of Champions 2023 when Zoey Stark showed up out of nowhere to assist Trish Stratus to a win. After her match, Lynch tweeted what's next and showcased the scars on her face after her recent encounter.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch allied with Trish Stratus and Lita to take on Damage CTRL. After the trio successfully beat the stable, Stratus slowly began to turn heel against her friends.

Later, she turned on Lita and Lynch, costing them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Today, The Man faced the WWE Hall of Famer at Night of Champions 2023.

In the end, the former NXT star Zoey Stark appeared to assist Trish Stratus, which allowed her to win. During the event, The Man showed the scars she received from the two and had a personal message for them.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold. @trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC," wrote Lynch.

It will be interesting to see what The Man has in store for the duo on the Red brand following Night of Champion.

