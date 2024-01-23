Becky Lynch shows off incredible new look on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is aiming to win her second Royal Rumble match this weekend but knows that several women are in her way.

This week on RAW, Nia Jax made it clear that she would be an obstacle before Bayley invaded the show to claim that this would be her year. The segment ended in a brawl, and Jax was left standing tall when she threw Lynch out of the ring and delivered a leg drop to Bayley.

Lynch may not have gotten the best of the segment, but she showed off her new look with much darker hair as she headed out to the ring. The former women's champion has become known for her striking red hair, and it seems that she's now prepared for WrestleMania season with her much darker hair color.

Lynch has traditionally had ginger hair, but now it is much closer to red and darker than before. It appears that the Irish star remains attached to her roots with the color change, but it didn't bring her luck on RAW.

