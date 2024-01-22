Photo: Becky Lynch shows off new look at WWE live event

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was spotted in a new look at the recent house show in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Man confronted Rhea Ripley on RAW last Monday, stating that she needs to win the Royal Rumble and beat Mami at WrestleMania 40 to erase the doubts she has been having about herself. The Women's World Champion looked unfazed and told Lynch that she would see the latter at the Showcase of Immortals.

Ahead of the first premium live event of the year, Becky Lynch was in action at Supershow in Montgomery on Saturday, January 20. The Man teamed up with Michin and Shotzi to defeat Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Iyo Sky of the Damage CTRL.

Becky was also seen sporting a new look at the event as pictures posted by fans in the arena showed a change in her hair color. The six-time Women's World Champion has seemingly colored her hair red after keeping it somewhat blonde for a while.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Supershow on Saturday saw a former champion's 1870-day run come to an end. Click here to read more about it.

Also check out: the complete results from the show.

Former WWE writer was unimpressed with Becky Lynch's booking on RAW

Becky Lynch's promo on RAW last Monday did not sit well with Vince Russo. The former WWE writer pointed out that if The Man ends up losing the Royal Rumble match, she will prove that Rhea Ripley is better than her.

Russo also recalled CM Punk told Drew McIntyre a few weeks back that he would eliminate him last and lines like these could have heavy consequences:

"They did the same thing with (CM) Punk. Punk said specifically, 'I am winning the Royal Rumble and the last one I am eliminating is Drew McIntyre.' Now, Becky again as a babyface is saying, 'I think you (Rhea Ripley) might be better than me.' So, if Becky Lynch doesn’t win the Royal Rumble, I guess Rhea Ripley is better than her. They’re writing all these lines that really have heavy heavy consequences bro."

Expand Tweet

The Man is one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. She won the marquee battle royal in 2019 as well and carries plenty of experience.

Do you think Becky Lynch will win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match? Shoot in the comment section.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.