Former WWE Champion's 1870-day run comes to an end at recent event

WWE house shows are often full of twists and turns, and this Saturday's Supershow in Montgomery, Alabama, was no different as a former World Champion's losing streak came to an end after 1870 days.

The star in question is Jinder Mahal, who has had a stellar start to 2024. The Modern Day Maharaja was involved in the return segment of The Rock and even got a title opportunity against Seth Rollins on RAW last week. While Jinder was unable to win the title, he has been given more prominence in the last few weeks than in the whole of 2023.

Mahal was also in action at last night's Supershow, where he defeated Ricochet to register his first win in a long time. This was also the former WWE Champion's first victory on the live circuit in 1870 days. The last time he won a match at a house show was 7 December 2018, when he defeated Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, and Rhyno in a Fatal Four-Way match. The star lost over 60 matches during this period.

Jinder Mahal wants to face WWE legend The Rock

Jinder Mahal returned to TV programming on RAW: Day 1. However, he was interrupted by The Rock shortly after. The Brahma Bull went on to lay out The Modern Day Maharaja with a People's Elbow and a Spinebuster.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion made it clear that he has some unfinished business with The Great One.

"There I was speaking the truth, and out comes The Rock, The Great One. And I've never heard a reception like that ever in WWE. That was the loudest I've ever heard from the fans and what a moment. You know, I grew up watching The Rock, he's one of my favorites and to be in the ring with him. Unfortunately, he gave me The People's Elbow, but I've a feeling this won't be the last time that The Modern Day Maharaja is in the ring with The Rock."

Jinder Mahal returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2016 after being released a couple of years earlier. He is a one-time WWE Champion and one-time United States Champion.

