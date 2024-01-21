The WWE roster headed over to Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday for the first house show of the weekend. The show featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action and was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who wrestled in a huge stipulation match.

AJ Styles kicked off the proceedings with a singles match against Solo Sikoa. The two men have been at odds for the last several months and got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Saturday's Supershow. The Phenomenal One came out on top ahead of his Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble.

Next up, Jinder Mahal returned to action at the live circuit for the first time since his six-man tag match at Superstar Spectacle 2023. The Modern Day Maharaja has had an amazing start to 2024, and the same continued as he defeated Ricochet in a one-on-one competition.

Elsewhere on the card, The Creed Brothers defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, while Nia Jax won over Ivy Nile. Dominik Mysterio ended up costing Damian Priest his match against Jey Uso as the former NXT North American Champion accidentally hit the 'leader' of Judgment Day with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Dirty Dom was put through a table afterward by Jey.

MVP issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos, which was answered by Akira Tozawa. However, The Alpha Academy associate failed to knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet.

The second woman match of the night saw Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Michin join forces to defeat IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka of Damage CTRL.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match. The unique stipulation has been used only a few times in WWE. It was brought back by The American Nightmare after years at the MSG live show. Rhodes once again managed to secure the win over the Japanese star.

Complete WWE Supershow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Montgomery, Alabama, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa

Jinder Mahal defeated Ricochet

Julius Creed & Brutus Creed (w/ Ivy Nile) defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile

Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a street fight. Dominik Mysterio gets involved but ends up costing Priest the match

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch, Michin & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match

