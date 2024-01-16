Veteran slams Triple H's booking of 8-time champion on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Triple H has done a commendable job since taking over the creative duties of World Wrestling Entertainment. However, The Game's booking of Becky Lynch on the latest episode of RAW did not sit well with former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

After months of teases, Becky Lynch finally came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley on the red brand this week. The Man made it clear that she had an intuition that Mami was better than her, and to prove it wrong, she needed to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and dethrone Rhea at WrestleMania 40.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out that Becky Lynch just lost to Nia Jax, which does not make her the top name to challenge for the title.

"She (Becky Lynch) just lost to Nia Jax, that’s what I was thinking of it. As she was walking down, I am saying to myself, 'You just lost to Nia Jax, and are we supposed to forget that?'" Vince Russo said. [48:22 - 48:33]

The former WWE head writer also noted that CM Punk and Lynch had said lines in their recent promos that could have heavy consequences.

"They did the same thing with (CM) Punk. Punk said specifically, 'I am winning the Royal Rumble and the last one I am eliminating is Drew McIntyre.' Now, Becky again as a babyface is saying, 'I think you (Rhea Ripley) might be better than me.' So, if Becky Lynch doesn’t win the Royal Rumble, I guess Rhea Ripley is better than her. They’re writing all these lines that really have heavy heavy consequences bro," Vince Russo said. [48:34 - 49:04]

Check out the full podcast below:

Both CM Punk and Becky Lynch are one of the favorites to win their respective Royal Rumble Matches. Fans have been anticipating a match between The Man and Mami, and it seems like Triple H is ready to give it at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Becky Lynch will be Rhea Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here