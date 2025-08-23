Becky Lynch slammed for her outfit on SmackDown; wrestling veteran claims: "She's not presenting herself as a star" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Becky Lynch. The star was on SmackDown this week.
Lynch kicked off the blue brand this week in front of her home fans in Dublin, Ireland. The star dissed her home fans during a verbal onslaught. The Women's Intercontinental Champion was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton. However, Lynch and Nia Jax started a two-on-one beatdown on her before Jade Cargill rushed in to make the save. WWE General Manager Nick Aldis then showed up and set up a tag team match featuring the four women in the main event of SmackDown.
This week on the BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Russo criticized the recent look of the star. The writer noted that she was just coming out in fuzzy robes. However, he felt that The Man didn't have a clear direction and wasn't projecting star power right now.
"Bro, what is going on with her ring attire and her look? She doesn't look like a star. She's wearing just these robes, you look like you could buy off... I don't know. Remember when she was going through that whole cosplay thing, and it was a different outfit every week. Now she's wearing a fuzzy housecoat. I think her look, and I don't know if she's trying to be a heel or what she's trying to be. But she's not presenting herself as a star in my opinion."
Becky Lynch was in action in the main event, teaming up with Nia Jax against Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. However, she walked out on her partner, allowing Stratton and Cargill to get the win on Jax.
