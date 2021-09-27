Becky Lynch shares then deletes Tweet following WWE Extreme Rules

Becky Lynch was able to escape WWE Extreme Rules with her SmackDown Women's Championship around her waist. This was of course thanks to Sasha Banks, who returned and attacked Bianca Belair and caused the match to end via disqualification.

However, it doesn't seem to matter how one retains their championship to The Man of WWE. Lynch would make this point very clear in a now-deleted tweet:

"There is no such thing as a terrible win. There is only winning" - Becky Lynch (9/24/21)

Becky Lynch's Tweet following WWE Extreme Rules

While it is unknown exactly why Lynch would delete the tweet shortly after, it is speculated that it may be because she is technically incorrect about "winning." This is per WWE rules and regulations; since Sasha Banks first attacked Bianca Belair before going after Lynch. This meant that the match ended in a DQ victory for Belair, NOT Lynch. Making her entire point slightly mute.

Regardless of technicalities, the sentiment remains. The Man of WWE is still the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. And she doesn't seem to care how she keeps her championship.

Sasha Banks says she will finally return to WWE SmackDown

Following her return at Extreme Rules, and her attacks on both Belair and Lynch, Banks finally broke her silence on social media and made it clear that she will be returning to this week's SmackDown:

Sasha Banks' intentions are clear: she wants to reclaim her SmackDown Women's Championship, and she does not intend to waste any time doing so!

How will Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair react to Sasha Banks' beat down? Will the SmackDown Women's Champion be forced to defend her title against both Belair and Banks? Let us know what you think in the comments!

