Sasha Banks breaks silence after returning at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules was a night full of crazy finishes and moments, and the return of Sasha Banks was certainly one of those moments.

Sasha Banks has finally broken her silence following her return at Extreme Rules. While the message was short, it is powerful. The former multi-time Women's Champion says she will be returning to SmackDown next week!

During what seemed to be the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, The Boss made a furious return.

Banks attacked Belair, giving her the DQ victory, but no title to show for it. Becky Lynch then seemed to try and form an alliance with Banks but she, too, was attacked by Banks.

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on TV since the lead-up to SummerSlam, where she was slated to face Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship before getting pulled from the event without any explanation.

Bayley responds to Sash Banks' return at WWE Extreme Rules

Sasha Banks' return to WWE has drawn responses from WWE superstars and fans alike. One of them being Banks' best friend/enemy, Bayley. Like Banks' tweet, Bayley's tweet was short, but certainly not sweet.

Bayley is one of Sasha Banks' closest friends both off and at times on-screen. However, the two are well-known for being mortal enemies in between the ropes. They have clashed in multiple high-profile matches, and Bayley was engaged in an intense feud with Banks before getting injured last year.

