Becky Lynch spotted training ahead of rumored WWE return

Becky Lynch has been away from the WWE ring since August. It has been hotly anticipated that she will make her comeback very soon.

The Man has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder in her title match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. At the event, Lynch sided with the champion Belair, against Damage CTRL. This was Big Time Becks' first time turning babyface since her return to WWE in 2021 following the birth of her daughter. She was written off-screen with a subsequent attack by Damage CTRL on RAW.

Ahead of her potential return, Lynch was seen training in her hometown of Dublin. She shared a photo to her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Whenever I'm in Dublin, I train with the best"

The former RAW Women's Champion also tagged trainer James Swan and The Edge Gym in the post.

Over the past few weeks, Becky Lynch has been heavily rumored to be the mystery fifth member of Team Belair on the Women's Survivor Series: WarGames team. If Lynch does indeed join the squad, she will be alongside Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim, continuing the rivalry that appeared to be brewing before her injury between herself and Damage CTRL, as well as Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

Becky Lynch recently made her television acting debut

Becky Lynch recently branched out into the acting world with a big role in the NBC sitcom Young Rock. The show is based on the early years of fellow wrestling superstar and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion appeared as musician Cyndi Lauper, and was praised heavily for her skills in potraying the star. She was particularly praised for managing to pull off the singer's distinctive New York accent.

Lynch joins a large line of former and current WWE Superstars making their mark in the mainstream. Other stars who have transitioned include Sasha Banks who starred as Koska Reeves in The Mandolorian, and Batista, who has been appearing in movies since 2006, including the wildly popular Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Will Becky Lynch be the fifth member of Team Belair at Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend? Add your thoughts in the comments section!

