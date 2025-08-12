Becky Lynch stuns WWE veteran with RAW performance this week - "She was selling all over the place" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was impressed by Becky Lynch on RAW. The Women's Intercontinental Champion was in action this week on the red brand.
The Women's IC Title was on the line on Monday night as The Man defended the gold against Maxxine Dupri. The challenger had her group of supporters in the form of Akira Tozawa and Natalya at ringside during the title showdown. Despite Dupri's onslaught, Becky proved that she was just too experienced for her. Lynch reversed a rollup pin into the Dis-arm-her, tapping out her opponent for the win.
This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo lauded Becky for her in-ring work against the relatively inexperienced Maxxine. He said that, like a true in-ring veteran, Lynch did her best to make the Alpha Academy member seem like a credible threat. The veteran writer felt The Man sold Dupri's offense effectively throughout the match, making it look like a viciously contested encounter on RAW.
"And I do want to say this. I mean, I have to say this for that match. Becky sold her b*tt off for Maxxine Dupri, which was cool. I mean, I gotta say that. She was selling all over the place," Russo said. [From 23:15 onwards]
After the match, Becky Lynch proceeded to berate a fallen Maxxine Dupri in the ring. Natalya rushed in to separate the two women. However, Lynch lost her cool and attacked her as well. This was just after last week's episode of RAW, where Lynch had a confrontation with Nikki Bella, teasing a future matchup between the two stars.
It will be interesting to see who stands up to Becky Lynch next in a bid to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
