Becky Lynch successfully defends title in gruelling match against rising star

Becky Lynch just defeated a rising star on WWE RAW to retain her NXT Women's Championship.

Ever since Lynch won the NXT Women's title, she has vowed to be a fighting champion and defend it against anyone. A couple of weeks ago, she urged Tegan Nox to challenge for the title.

Hence, Tegan Nox faced off against Natalya in a number one contender's match for the title which was won by the former. Nox was scheduled to face The Man last week on RAW but the match had to be postponed due to the injuries sustained by the Champion during her match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy.

The match took place tonight on the red brand. This was Tegan Nox's biggest opportunity and she proved that she belonged in the ring against The Man. Nox brought the fight to Becky Lynch and came close to defeating her on multiple occasions. However, despite her valiant effort, Becky Lynch made her tap out to retain her NXT Women's Championship.

It seems like this challenge may be done and dusted but Xia Li is waiting next in line for an opportunity at the title.

