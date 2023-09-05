Becky Lynch had to take Seth Rollins away on a wheelchair after recent WWE event

Seth Rollins has not had the best time recently. Thanks to a recent attack, the star was left injured and, according to him, needed Becky Lynch's help to leave the arena.

Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback on September 2. There, with his back injury under focus, the star was left on the defensive. He was pushed to the extreme by Nakamura, but in the end, he was just about able to get away with the win and retain his title.

After the match, though, Nakamura assaulted him again and left him unable to move, frustrated with the loss. The star was hurt badly and needed assistance to leave.

On WWE RAW, Rollins talked about what happened on the night and why he was left dissatisfied despite his win. Whereas Nakamura was able to get away from the ring on his own feet, The Visionary was not able to do the same. After Nakamura's attack, he needed to be wheeled out of the arena by his wife, Becky Lynch.

"At the end of the night, he [Nakamura] was able to walk out of the building & I got pushed out of there in a wheelchair by my wife."

Now, with Rollins getting hurt on RAW as well, it remains to be seen what's next for him and Nakamura.

