Becky Lynch takes hilarious dig at fans who dislike her

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to take a dig at the ‘haters’ by posting a fake magazine cover. The WWE RAW Women's Champion has not been in a feud recently and been labeled a part-timer by several fans as she is going to be a part of a Marvel movie.

This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid. pic.twitter.com/Rypvd4ywil — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 2, 2020

Becky Lynch takes hilarious dig at her 'haters'

Becky took sly digs at the fans by adding witty texts in the fake magazine cover. She also added a small 'messiah 4EVA' text on her arm like a white ink tattoo.

The RAW Women's Champion was expected to drop her title at WrestleMania to Shayna Basler but managed to overcome the odds. Becky Lynch is not a part of any feud now and is expected to take on the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next Sunday.

She is not scheduled to appear on the pay-per-view but there is still a week left and with her being a part of shows and movies, WWE might take the title off Becky Lynch sooner than expected.

The Man was already confirmed to appear on Billions on Showtime and now, Hollywood reporter, Kris Tapley has confirmed that she will be in a Marvel movie too. John Cena and The Rock are reportedly helping her get ready for Hollywood.