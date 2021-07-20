Becky Lynch takes a major shot at top WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch took a major shot at Charlotte Flair on her official Twitter profile during WWE RAW.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at Money In The Bank 2021 to win the RAW Women's title. The live crowd chanted Becky Lynch's name on various occasions during the match and Charlotte Flair wasn't too thrilled with the same.

"The Queen" responded by giving a middle finger to the fans in attendance. Tonight's RAW wasn't any different as fans chanted for Becky Lynch again while Charlotte was in the ring. The RAW Women's Champion took a shot at Lynch by saying that she is at home breastfeeding while Flair is dominating the Women's division.

Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 20, 2021

Soon after, Becky Lynch responded to Charlotte's dig at her. Around the same time, Becky Lynch changed the location on her Twitter profile. Here's what it reads now:

Forever in Charlotte's head

Becky Lynch changes her location on Twitter

Becky Lynch is one of the best when it comes to running a Twitter handle

Becky Lynch has used Twitter and Instagram effectively in the past to take shots at her opponents and build up her matches. Fans might remember how Lynch took shots at Ronda Rousey and Flair on a regular basis on the road to WrestleMania 35 back in 2019.

Becky Lynch vacated her RAW Women's title immediately after the 2020 Money In The Bank event due to her pregnancy. She handed over the belt to Asuka, who had won the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase at the namesake pay-per-view. The title now belongs to Charlotte Flair and this amusing back-and-forth is leading to speculation that Becky Lynch is on her way back to WWE on the road to SummerSlam.

Over the past few months, fans have seen a bunch of photos that show Becky working out in the gym and looking in incredible shape. It wouldn't be a surprise if she ends up making her return and kicks off a feud with Charlotte.

What do you think? Do you want to see Becky Lynch return to WWE and go after Charlotte's RAW Women's title? Or would you prefer to see "The Man" on SmackDown?

