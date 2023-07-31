Becky Lynch takes a shot at Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch took a hilarious shot at her husband and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins on Celebrity Family Feud.

Rollins and Lynch began dating in January 2019 and got engaged in August 2019. The couple tied the knot on 29 June 2021.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were featured on the latest edition of Celebrity Family Feud. A BTS video was later shared on the official Twitter handle of the show, in which Lynch can be seen getting her makeup done. Rollins approached Becky to wish her good luck and followed it up by saying that she is going to lose.

Lynch gave a hilarious response to Rollins and asked him the following: "When have I ever lost in this marriage?"

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest names in WWE today

The Visionary and The Man have been a real-life WWE power couple for a while now. The peak of their careers came in early 2019 when they won their respective divisions' Royal Rumble matches at the namesake event.

Rollins went on to defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title at WrestleMania 35. As for Lynch, she won the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history that very night.

Rollins had the following to say about Becky Lynch while speaking with Ariel Helwani last year:

"I can't begin to say enough about what she did in the last year, like it was unreal. I think when people look back on it, it's really going to have its own place in history. Everybody praises her run as The Man and the lead up to the first ever women's WrestleMania match, which is unparalleled. That rise of a woman in pro wrestling, I don't think it's ever existed. So she changed the game for little girls all over the world and how they can be presented in her industry which is amazing. Not her alone, but she was the standard-bearer in that regard." [H/T Give Me Sport]

Rollins is currently focused on defending his World Heavyweight title against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

It remains to be seen if his dream run as the top champion on the RAW brand continues past The Biggest Party of the Summer.

