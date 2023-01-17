Becky Lynch takes a shot at WWE Superstar by calling her "kumquat Karen" after RAW

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch recently took a dig at Damage CTRL leader Bayley after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former Horsewomen have been at loggerheads for the past weeks since Bayley put Lynch on the shelf following SummerSlam. The two women will collide in a Steel Cage Match at next week's 30th Anniversary Monday Night RAW show. The match was confirmed on this week's show after Lynch confronted Bayley and kept referring to her as "Karen."

Taking to Twitter, The Man fired shots at her rival and fellow Horsewomen, Bayley, by calling her "kumquat Karen."

"See ya next week kumquat Karen. #WWERAW" wrote Lynch

Check out Lynch's tweet below:

After suffering a major injury at last year's SummerSlam show, Lynch returned in the lead-up to Survivor Series WarGames. She played a crucial role in Bianca Belair's team as they won against the opposing team, which consisted of Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

Ever since the win at Survivor Series, Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago on RAW, she suffered a loss to The Role Model in a singles match.

If you're interested in sports betting, the San Antonio Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Vince Russo was previously critical of Becky Lynch's match

A few weeks ago on RAW, Becky Lynch teamed up with Mia Yim to face Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why he thought the match made no sense.

"Becky [Lynch] has heat with Mia Yim now [after losing the match]. I didn't need you to save me, you lost the match for me. That's what Vince Russo would do. This is a meaningless, throw-away house show match that means absolutely zero."

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling - it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling - it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople https://t.co/2SkV2rsgGJ

Becky Lynch is expected to be a part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. Being a former winner, she will be a favorite to win the January 28 event by outlasting 29 other female stars.

So far, only four women have been confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble Match, including Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Who do you want to see win the Women's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes