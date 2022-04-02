“It’s a dangerous weapon” – Becky Lynch claims that Bianca Belair has an unfair advantage at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch feels Bianca Belair's braid gives her an unfair advantage in their match at WrestleMania 38.

Bianca Belair hasn't shied away from using her braid as a weapon in the past. The EST of WWE left Becky with battle wounds last month as she used her trademark braid to whip the latter across the torso.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling before her big match on Saturday, Becky recalled last year's WrestleMania, where The EST of WWE used her trademark braid to hit Sasha Banks before winning the match:

"She has used that as a weapon against me. She scarred my body, my beautiful mom body. Last year, right before she hit KOD on Sasha Banks, she hit her with her hair. She hit her with the fricking hair and then she won. She won the WrestleMania main event because of her fricking hair."

Becky said the reason she has gone after Bianca's braid throughout their ongoing feud:

"I didn't want to take any chances. Especially after, she scarred my body, unprovoked. All I'm saying is, it's a weapon. It's a dangerous weapon. If I walked out there with a kendo stick in my hand, somebody would take it off me. Would I be surprised? No, I wouldn't be surprised. No, I'm a rational human being." (from 0:44 to 1:40)

Bianca Belair cut off Becky Lynch's hair on RAW

This week's edition of RAW saw Bianca Belair return to the red brand after Becky Lynch tried to take her out last month. The EST of WWE was in the middle of a promo when Big Time Becks attacked her from behind.

Lynch was ready to cut off Belair's hair before the latter turned the tables and planted her with two KODs. Bianca grabbed the scissors and cut some strands off RAW Women's Champion's hair.

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair stretches back to SummerSlam 2021, when Lynch, in her long-awaited return to WWE, squashed Bianca for the SmackDown Women's title in just 26 seconds.

The feud reignited at Elimination Chamber this year after Bianca outlasted five other women to earn the right to rechallenge Big Time Becks.

