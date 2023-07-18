Becky Lynch terrified male WWE Superstar during confrontation on RAW; made him hang half outside the ring

Becky Lynch has terrified a former WWE Champion during a heated confrontation tonight on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch was a special guest on Miz TV. During the segment, The A-Lister recalled all of Lynch's recent losses to Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Miz also questioned if she had lost a step.

An infuriated Lynch threw out both of the chairs in the ring and told The Miz that she lost a lot of things over the years, but not her step. She then told him to bring out his surprise guests, Trish and Stark, before she hurt him badly.

The Miz became so terrified during the confrontation that he hung half outside the ring.

The Miz then introduced Trish and Stark. Lynch quickly demanded a rematch against Stratus, who rejected her demand. After a back-and-forth exchange. Becky was able to convince Trish to accept her challenge. However, she attached a couple of caveats.

Trish Stratus then listed all the conditions Lynch needed to meet before their rematch. The segment ended when a brawl broke out, but Lynch was able to fend off both Stratus and Zoey Stark.

It will be interesting to see if Becky finally wins her rematch against Trish Stratus.

Do you think Becky Lynch will get her rematch? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here