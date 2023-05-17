Becky Lynch thinks former rival is now a "kindred spirit"

Becky Lynch said her former rival Lita is now a "kindred spirit."

Ever since her return from injury, The Man has been involved in a feud with Damage CTRL. As the numbers proved too much for Lynch, she found help from an unlikely ally in Lita. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Titles from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

However, before the two women teamed together, they briefly feuded in the past. Becky and Lita even faced each other for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber last year, where Lynch picked up the win.

During her recent appearance on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Becky Lynch recalled how she was a big fan of Lita back in the day.

"And here I was standing side by side as an equal about to go capture the tag titles," Lynch said. "If you're telling your teenage self that's going to happen when you're older, your teenage stuff is gonna slap you across the face and tell you to be realistic."

She also highlighted similarities that made them "kindred spirits."

"She was that misfit, that little rock 'n' roll grunger that had big dreams, and she recognized that in me," Lynch said. "[Lita recognized] that I didn't necessarily fit the mold, but I had that love for the business. And I think we've been kind of kindred spirits in that way." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Becky Lynch details her remaining goals in WWE

While it may seem like The Man has already achieved everything there is to accomplish in the WWE, she still has some unfinished business.

Speaking on the same podcast, Lynch said she still wants to win the Money In The Bank ladder match and wrestle Beth Phoenix.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done... And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for years, she been dodging me!" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Given that she still has a long way to go in her career, it won't be long before she achieves these goals.

Do you think Becky Lynch will win Money In The Bank? Sound off in the comments section.

