Becky Lynch ties Ric Flair's 17-year-old WWE record

Becky Lynch joined WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on a special list after last night's RAW.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, The Man teamed up with Lita, and the duo took on Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Titles. The chaotic encounter ended with Lita and Lynch winning the belts to a loud pop from the crowd.

With this victory, Becky Lynch tied a unique record that only belonged to Ric Flair before last night's RAW. The same was pointed out by Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter:

"This also means that @BeckyLynchWWE joins @RicFlairNatrBoy as the only Superstars to hold @WWE tag team gold with an already-inducted #WWE Hall of Famer as their partner. #TheMan"

Ric Flair and Roddy Piper won the WWE Tag Team Titles at Cyber Sunday 2006 by defeating The Spirit Squad. They lost the belts mere days later to Edge and Randy Orton.

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently patched up on RAW XXX

For years, Ric Flair was at odds with Lynch over the use of "The Man" moniker. Lynch mostly used the moniker during her rise to the top in 2018-19.

On RAW is XXX earlier this year, The Nature Boy patched things up with Lynch and apologized to her. Here's what he said about their backstage meeting:

"I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute?’ I just said I’m sorry this ever got to where it is’ I went over and shook Seth Rollins’ hands and I said, ‘I’m gonna apologize to your wife.’ I’ve just decided that, it all came with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget, and you say it so many times for so many years," Flair said. [H/T Fightful]

Lynch is on cloud nine as she is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Lita. The former WWE rivals are all set to take on any challenge that comes their way on the road to WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Lynch and Lita's history-making win on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

